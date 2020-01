Claregalway College Wins Lidl Senior A Connacht Final

Claregalway College won the Lidl Connacht PPS Ladies Senior A Football Final this afternoon beating Sacred Heart Westport in Swinford this afternoon by 3-11 to 3-7.

This report from Ollie Turner

After the game. John Mulligan caught up with joint manager Sarah Conneely.

The Claregalway Team Was …

1. Ava Murray

2. Leah Tierney

3. Megan Flaherty

4. Emma Murphy

5. Amy Walsh

6. Kiara Kearney

17. Sinead Lawless

8. Laura Scanlon (1-2)

9. Isabel Claffey

10. Shannon O’Connell

11. Kate Slevin (0-5)

12. Shauna Brennan (0-1)

13. Hannah Walsh (1-1)

14. Eimear Mitchell capt (0-1)

15. Allanah Griffin (1-1)

Subs used: Eabha O’Riordan, Sara Cogley and Breda Naughton

Claregalway College will play St Mary’s Midleton v Loreto Clonmel in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Claregalway College Captain Eimear Mitchell receiving the cup.