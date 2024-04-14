Claregalway beaten in inaugural BIDL Women’s Final

Share story:

Liffey Celtics won the inaugural BIDL Women’s title, defeating Claregalway 67-52 in the final on Saturday at the National Basketball Arena.

Suzanne Maguire’s side, who won the Women’s National Intermediate League last year, had already claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition – for the second year in a row – in January and came out on top in their second marquee final of the year at the Arena.

MVP Erin Bracken got the game’s opening score from the three point line and Liffey Celtics were 7-0 up two and a half minutes in. But Claregalway clawed their way back into the contest and 12-9 ahead following Laura Hoffman’s three with a minute to go, before a buzzer beater from Meagan Hoffman reduced their advantage to 12-11.

Another three pointer from Bracken within the first minute of the second quarter put Liffey Celtics back in front, 14-12, and they would lead thereafter. A pair of baskets from captain Karen O’Shea in the last three minutes helped the Kildare outfit to a 31-21 half-time advantage.

A pair of Meagan Hoffman free throws had Liffey Celtics 20 points to the good, 45-25, four and a half minutes into the third. A seven point run by Niamh Masterson in the closing stages had Liffey Celtics 53-32 up, and two O’Shea free throws rounded it up to 55-32 by the of the third quarter.

Baskets from Masterson and Bracken in the opening minute of the fourth rubberstamped Liffey Celtics authority on proceedings, 27 points ahead at 59-32. But Claregalway to their credit outscored their opponents 20-12 in the final quarter, Georgina Martin scored 10 points in the quarter for the County Galway outfit, including the final basket of the contest. However, it was Liffey Celtics day, winning 67-52.

Claregalway 52–67 Liffey Celtics

Quarter Scores: Q1: 12-11, Q2: 21-31, Q3: 32-55, Q4: 52-67

Claregalway:

Georgina Martin, Ailish O’Reilly, Mary Cunniffe, Laura Hoffman, Ava Murray, Kate Lyons, Deirdre Brennan, Helen Moran, Michelle Canavan, Rebecca Hansberry, Laura Crowe, Hannah Coen

Head Coach: Paul Flanagan

Top Scorers: Ailish O’Reilly 13, Georgina Martin 10, Kate Lyons and Laura Hoffman (both 8)

Liffey Celtics:

Ada Bowler, Ella Hilliard, Caoimhe Masterson, Karen O’Shea, Megan O’Sullivan, Aoife Tiernan, Niamh Masterson, Meagan Hoffman, Erin Bracken, Ailbhe Harrington

Head Coach: Suzanne Maguire

Top Scorers: Niamh Masterson 17, Karen O’Shea 15, Erin Bracken 12