10 April 2024
Claregalway Basketball Club face Liffey Celtics in Saturday’s Basketball Ireland Development League Final
This Saturday, Claregalway Basketball Club will look to reverse the result of last year’s Intermediate Final when they face Liffey Celtics in the newly named Women’s Development League Final at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.
Last year, in what was known as the Intermediate League final played at the National Basketball Arena it was the Celtics who prevailed 65-52 and many of that Claregalway team will be in action again determined to take the league back to Galway.
Their Head Coach is Paul Flanagan and he spoke to John Mulligan.
Claregalway – The Season so far
16/12/2023
Claregalway 72 Meteors 61
13/01/2024
Claregalway 67 Dublin Raiders 66
20/01/2024
Claregalway 69 Ongar 57
27/01/2024
Claregalway 73 Portlaoise Panthers 63
24/02/2024
Liffey Celtics 74 Claregalway 59
Semi-Final
10/03/2024
Claregalway 66 St Mary’s Castleisland 61
Final
13/04/2024
Claregalway v Liffey Celtics – National Basketball Arena – 1.15pm
Claregalway – The Squad
Hannah Coen (Captain)
Georgina Martin
Deirdre Brennan
Laura Hoffman
Helen Moran
Kate Lyons
Lauren Concannon
Mary Cunniffe
Michelle Canavan
Ali Fagan
Rebecca Hansberry
Ava Murray
Ailish O’Reilly
Laura Crowe