10 April 2024

Claregalway Basketball Club face Liffey Celtics in Saturday’s Basketball Ireland Development League Final

This Saturday, Claregalway Basketball Club will look to reverse the result of last year’s Intermediate Final when they face Liffey Celtics in the newly named Women’s Development League Final at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

Last year, in what was known as the Intermediate League final played at the National Basketball Arena it was the Celtics who prevailed 65-52 and many of that Claregalway team will be in action again determined to take the league back to Galway.

Their Head Coach is Paul Flanagan and he spoke to John Mulligan.


Claregalway – The Season so far

16/12/2023

Claregalway 72 Meteors 61

13/01/2024

Claregalway 67 Dublin Raiders 66

20/01/2024

Claregalway 69 Ongar 57

27/01/2024

Claregalway 73 Portlaoise Panthers 63

24/02/2024

Liffey Celtics 74 Claregalway 59

Semi-Final

10/03/2024

Claregalway 66 St Mary’s Castleisland 61

Final

13/04/2024

Claregalway v Liffey Celtics – National Basketball Arena – 1.15pm

 

Claregalway – The Squad

Hannah Coen (Captain)

Georgina Martin

Deirdre Brennan

Laura Hoffman

Helen Moran

Kate Lyons

Lauren Concannon

Mary Cunniffe

Michelle Canavan

Ali Fagan

Rebecca Hansberry

Ava Murray

Ailish O’Reilly

Laura Crowe

