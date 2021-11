Claregalway and Corofin ready to battle in 2021 County Minor A Football Final

Tuam Stadium will be the venue for the County Minor A Football Final this Saturday between Claregalway and Corofin.

For both teams it has been a long wait since their last championship win.

For Claregalway, they will look to win the McHugh Memorial Cup for only the second time in what is their fifth final appearance since 2017 when they beat Salthill/Knocknacarra by 3-13 to 2-9.

Corofin may top the roll of honour with fourteen but they have not win the championship since 2012 when they too beat Salthill/Knocknacarra by 2-8 to 0-10.

John Mulligan has been looking forward to Saturday’s Final and he spoke to both managers.

He first spoke to Corofin Manager Alan Rowe

John then spoke to Claregalway manager Paul Concannon

Throw in on Saturday afternoon is at 2.15 and will be preceded by the County Minor B Football Final between Oughterard and Claregalway at 12.15

The cup that Claregalway and Corofin will be playing for in the County Minor A Final – The McHugh Memorial Cup

Galway Minor A County Football Finals 1969 to 2019:

1969: St Michaels 2-8 Athenry 2-5

1970: Tuam Stars 2-12 St Michaels 1-6

1971: Tuam Stars beat St Michaels

1972: Tuam Stars 3-8 Clifden 0-6

1973: Dunmore MacHales 2-7 Carna 0-5

1974: Ballinasloe 2-5 Caltra 1-5

1975: Corofin 1-11 Ballinasloe 2-7

1976: Micheal Breathnach 2-6 Milltown 0-9

1977: Micheal Breathnach 0-12 Corofin 1-6

1978: Tuam Stars 2-5 Ballinasloe 1-4

1979: Tuam Stars 6-19 Moycullen 1-3

1980: Tuam Stars 4-6 Corofin 1-4

1981: Salthill 0-8 Ballinasloe 0-8

Salthill 3-9 Ballinasloe 2-12 AET (replay)

Salthill 1-10 Ballinasloe 0-9 AET (second replay)

1982: Tuam Stars 0-7 Salthill 1-4

Tuam Stars 0-9 Salthill 0-5 (replay)

1983: Tuam Stars 0-10 Mervue 1-5

1984: Monivea Abbey 5-3 Salthill 0-9

1985: Salthill 3-10 St Brendans 0-4

1986: Salthill 4-15 Tuam Stars 0-0

1987: Salthill 1-7 Barna 1-5

1988: Caherlistrane 1-8 Milltown 1-2

1989: Salthill 1-16 Caherlistrane 0-5

1990: Mervue 1-12 Renmore 1-5

1991: Salthill 1-7 Tuam Stars 1-6

1992: Corofin 0-17 An Spideal 1-6

1993: Corofin 1-8 Tuam Stars 1-6

1994: Corofin 5-10 Killannin 0-4

1995: Corofin 2-13 Loughrea 0-7

1996: Corofin 1-12 Annaghdown 1-6

1997: Corofin 3-9 Salthill 1-8

1998: Corofin 0-15 Salthill 2-2

1999: Corofin 2-18 Oranmore Maree 1-11

2000: An Cheathru Rua 2-10 St Brendans 0-3

2001: St Michaels 2-13 Tuam Stars 2-10

2002: Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 Caltra 1-5

2003: Corofin 0-16 St Michaels 0-8

2004: St Michaels 0-12 Tuam Stars 2-3

2005: Oranmore Maree 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-8

2006: St James 0-13 Annaghdown 0-7

2007: St James 0-13 Monivea Abbey 1-9

2008: Corofin 3-10 Killannin 3-4

2009: St James 1-11 Corofin 1-7

2010: Corofin 0-10 St James 0-9

2011: Salthill Knocknacarra 4-12 Corofin 1-7

2012: Corofin 2-8 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10

2013: Moycullen 2-7 Claregalway 1-6

2014: Mountbellew Moylough 1-9 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-6

2015: Salthill Knocknacarra 5-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-11

2016: Salthill Knocknacarra 2-9 Claregalway 0-10

2017: Claregalway 3-13 Salthill Knocknacarra 2-9

2018: Salthill Knocknacarra 4-11 Claregalway 1-12

2019: Salthill Knocknacarra 3-12 Caltra 1-6

2020: St Michaels 1-16 Claregalway 2-11

=============================================

Galway Minor ‘A’ Football Roll of Honour:

Corofin: 14 titles

Salthill Knocknacarra 12 titles

Tuam Stars: 11 titles

Dunmore MacHales: 7 titles

St Michael’s: 7 titles

Ballinasloe: 5 titles

St James’: 3 titles

Erins Hopes: 3 titles

Micheal Breathnach: 2 titles

Mountbellew Moylough: 2 titles

Maigh Cuilinn: 2 titles

Headford: 1 title

Ballygar: 1 title

St Augustine’s: 1 title

Liam Mellows: 1 title

Naomh Ciarain: 1 title

Fr Griffins: 1 title

Monivea/Abbey: 1 title

Caherlistrane: 1 title

Mervue: 1 title

An Cheathrú Rua: 1 title

Oranmore Maree: 1 title

Claregalway: 1 title