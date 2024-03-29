Claregalway 2-10 Corofin 0-7 (Division 1 Football League Report & Reaction with Paddy Finnegan)

Share story:

Claregalway have beaten Corofin by nine points in Round 2 of Division 1 in the 3 Dental Football League on Friday (29th March 2024).

Goals in either half from Brion Connolly and Mark Rohan gave Paddy Finnegan’s team the result.

Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch reports

Afterwards, Claregalway manager Paddy Finnegan chatted to PJ.

There are three games on Saturday (30th March). Tuam Stars travel to Killannin, St. Michael’s welcome Bearna, and Mountbellew/Moylough entertain Milltown. All games throw-in at 5pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.