Clare 2-7 Galway 0-10 (All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Report & Reaction with Conor Dolan)

Goals from Regan Conway and Ashling Cooney gave last year’s Premier Junior champions Clare a priceless victory over Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship in Pearse Stadium on Saturday (8th June 2024).

It was the Tribeswomen’s first defeat this year but they remain joint second in their group.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy got the thoughts of Galway manager Conor Dolan.

Galway’s next game is at home against Westmeath on Saturday, 22nd June. Details to be confirmed.