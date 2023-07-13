Claddagh Watch To Host A Fundraising Golf Classic On Tuesday

Claddagh Watch will be hosting a fundraising golf classic on Tuesday next at the Galway Bay Golf Resort.

The Classic is to raise funds that will help in the running of this deserving organisation who goes out every night with the mission of creating a safer environment around Galway City’s waterways through volunteer patrols and raising awareness.

Claddagh Watch Patrol is a registered charity that was founded in 2019, following four tragic water-related deaths in Galway within the space of a single week.

The team is incredibly dedicated to their work, and they are committed to improving the level of water safety across the city.

Arthur Carr is the Chairperson of Claddagh Watch and he spoke to John Mulligan about their work and the upcoming golf classic.

If you’d like to get in touch with Claddagh Watch Patrol, you can easily do so right here.

For general information, get in touch on [email protected]

If you’d like to volunteer, send a note on voluntee[email protected]