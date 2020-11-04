CJ Stander Encourages People To “Tackle Your Feelings”

Munster and Ireland forward, CJ Stander is urging people to watch out for each other during the lockdown.

The back row who was recently named Munster’s Player of the Year for last season and was also nominated for Guinness Six Nations Player of the tournament announced the Tackle Your Feelings Pro add-on this week and he’s been speaking to Oisin Langan.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share motivational stories along with positive mental wellbeing tips and exercises.