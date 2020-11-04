CJ Stander Encourages People To “Tackle Your Feelings”

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
CJ Stander Urges People To Support Each Other During The Current Lockdown Period For Rugby Players Ireland Tackle Your Feelings Campaign Supported By Zurich 3/11/2020
Pictured is, Ireland & Munster Rugby Player & Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, CJ Stander, who is encouraging people to rally around their loved ones and support one another, especially as we must now stay at home once again, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Today, CJ was on hand to announce the Tackle Your Feelings Pro app add-on as part of the #ImTakingControl campaign which encourages people to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using principles from both sport and positive psychology.
Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) Pro is an add on to the existing TYF App and has been designed specifically for members of Rugby Players Ireland. Through TYF Pro, Players will be able to access sections that cover resources unique to the rugby playing environment: injury, transition and managing life in a high-performance arena are included as well as the existing TYF resources to help maintain their positive mental wellbeing.
Tackle Your Feelings is an all-island mental wellbeing campaign, launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and is funded by the Z Zurich Foundation. The TYF App, which is free to download, features sections on Relationships, Confidence, Happiness/Sadness, Sleep, Self-Care, Resilience, Anger, Relaxation, Optimism & Self-Awareness. For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share motivational stories along with positive mental wellbeing tips and exercises.
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Munster and Ireland forward, CJ Stander is urging people to watch out for each other during the lockdown.
The back row who was recently named Munster’s Player of the Year for last season and was also nominated for Guinness Six Nations Player of the tournament announced the Tackle Your Feelings Pro add-on this week and he’s been speaking to Oisin Langan.
CJ Stander Urges People To Support Each Other During The Current Lockdown Period For Rugby Players Ireland Tackle Your Feelings Campaign Supported By Zurich For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share motivational stories along with positive mental wellbeing tips and exercises. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan