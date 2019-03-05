Civic reception for Galway Kickboxers

Pete Foley and his Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club were recently honoured at a Civic Reception by Galway County Council for the clubs many National and International achievements throughout 2018 which saw them in action all over Ireland, the UK, Germany, France & Italy.

This was a huge honour for Kilkenny native Pete who is now an adopted son of Galway.

Chief Instructor Of Black Dragon Kickboxing In Ireland, 8th Dan Black Belt Master Pete Foley from Annaghdown, being presented with a beautiful crystal plaque by the Mayor Of County Galway Cathaoirleach Sean O’Tuairisg.









