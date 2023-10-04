Circle K Calling on Galway Football Clubs to Win up to €30,000 in their €100,000 Grassroots Giveaway

Circle K, the title sponsor of the FAI Club Mark programme, offers customers across the Republic of Ireland the chance to win big for their local football club

Galway Circle K customers can enter their local club in a draw to win up to €30,000

Circle K, Ireland’s leading forecourt and convenience retailer, and title sponsors of the FAI Club Mark Programme, has today announced a €100,000 giveaway to grassroots football clubs across the Republic of Ireland.

As title sponsor of the FAI Club Mark Programme, an award based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a football club, Circle K is giving customers the chance to nominate their local grassroots football club to win one of eight prizes ranging from €10,000 to €30,000. Circle K are calling on the people of Galway to support their local clubs by entering this groundbreaking competition. Nominations open on October 4th and the closing date for entries is the 5th December 2023.

For a club to be eligible, they must be registered for the FAI Club Mark Programme which aims to provide clubs with a road map to good governance, reward clubs for achieving and maintaining high standards, recognise clubs for their commitment and achievements and help grow football in communities across the country.

To enter the competition, customers must have downloaded the Circle K app and registered for PLAY or PARK, Circle K’s loyalty game. Then, you simply select your chosen football club in the FAI portal within the app and upload your Circle K receipt to generate a draw entry for your club. One draw entry will be generated per receipt uploaded. The more entries a club gets, the higher their chances of winning will be.

Receipts issued at all Circle K outlets between October 4th and December 5th will be eligible to enter in the Circle K Grassroots Giveaway.*

Each customer who enters their club between the 4th and 9th October will automatically be entered into a draw to win 2x tickets to the Republic of Ireland’s men’s European Championship qualifier against Greece on the 13th October.

The timeline for winner announcements is as follows:

2x clubs announced as winners of €10,000 each – week commencing 13 th November

2x clubs announced as winners of €10,000 each – week commencing 20 th November

3x clubs announced as winners of €10,000 each – week commencing 27 th November

1x club announced as winner of €30,000 grand prize – week commencing 4th December

Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland said: “At Circle K we understand the crucial role that grassroots football clubs play in communities right across Ireland, and we’re proud of our partnership with the FAI that aims to support football at grassroots and national level.

We’re excited to launch this giveaway which will hopefully have a positive impact for the winning clubs nationwide, and we encourage all our customers to get involved and give their local clubs the best possible chance of winning.”

Paul Dixon, Retail Director of Circle K Ireland added, “It’s really simple for customers to get involved at any of our Circle K outlets nationwide. Whether you’ve filled up the car or simply dropped in for one of our delicious chicken rolls, your receipt is eligible and you could be the reason your local club wins big.”

FAI Grassroots Director Ger McDermott said: “We’re delighted to have a partner in Circle K who are committed to helping grow grassroots football and understand the important presence of the game at community and local level across the country. Grassroots clubs are the cornerstone of local communities and by having a title sponsor of the FAI Club Mark, this is only going to enhance the programme and help to develop our clubs even further.”

FAI Marketing and Communications Director Louise Cassidy said: We’re really looking forward to launching the Circle K Club Mark Grassroots Giveaway Campaign. This digitally led campaign is so simple for both Circle K customers and Club Mark clubs to get involved with and we see it having real benefit to grassroots football across the country. Circle K have been fantastic Title partners of Club Mark and we are delighted with the awareness and investment they are bringing to the programme through this initiative.

To find out more on how to nominate your local club, please visit www.circlek.ie/fai-partnership or head over to Circle K Ireland on Facebook and @circlekireland on Instagram for updates.