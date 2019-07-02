Circle K Announces Partnership With Paralympics Ireland

Circle K has today announced a new partnership with Paralympics Ireland which will see Ireland’s largest forecourt retailer become the Official Fuel and Convenience Partner to the Irish Paralympic Team as they continue their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next summer.

Irish European Para Athletic Championship bronze medallists, Jordan Lee and Orla Comerford, joined Circle K’s Managing Director Niall Anderton and Paralympics Ireland President John Fulham at Citywest Hotel in Dublin to make the announcement, as Circle K welcomed over 500 staff and independent dealer partners to its annual conference.

Over the coming months the partnership will become integrated across Circle K’s expansive network of 410 sites nationwide, ensuring visibility of its support of Irish Paralympians in-store, on the forecourt and on the road.

The partnership further demonstrates Circle K’s commitment to supporting communities and the athletes who represent them, at all levels, following the recent announcement of Circle K’s partnership with the Irish Olympic Team.

Niall Anderton, MD of Circle K, said:

“We’re excited to support Irish Paralympians on their journey to Tokyo, as part of a new partnership with Paralympics Ireland. Communities are at the heart of everything we do as an organisation and the Paralympic Games bring communities across Ireland together in support of the extraordinary people who represent them.”

“We are looking forward to bringing this partnership to life across the Circle K network over the coming months, along with our sponsorship of Team Ireland’s Olympic athletes ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games and wish all athletes every success for the journey ahead.”

John Fulham, President of Paralympics Ireland, said:

“This is a great day for Irish Paralympic sport as we welcome a partner of the size and appeal of Circle K to Paralympic sport in Ireland. Circle K is a company with a nationwide footprint that is visible in almost every town and village throughout the country. I truly believe that this partnership will benefit those that need it most; our Irish Paralympic hopefuls.”

Pictured are: Jordan Lee, high-jumper; John Fulham, President of Paralympics Ireland; Niall Anderton, MD of Circle K Ireland; Orla Comerford, sprinter.