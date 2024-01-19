Cillian Tollett included in Irish U16 squad

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s will head to Türkiye next week to take part in a four-team tournament.

Paul Osam’s side will take on the hosts Türkiye along with Czechia and Greece in the annual Aegean Cup with Osam selecting 20 players for the competition. the squad once again includes striker Cillian Tollett from Galway United. The Men’s Under 16s have shown promising performances this international season, winning back-to-back home games against Estonia (6-1) and Finland (3-2) and retaining the Victory Shield in November. In December they were unfortunate to lose 2-0 to England late on in a friendly at St. George’s Park.



Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s Squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Billy Canny (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Derry City), Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Finn Sherlock (Shelbourne), Sam Steward (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Charlie Campbell (Treaty United), Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver FC), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers), Oskar Skoubo Keely (Bohemians)

Forwards: Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Billy O’Neill (Bray Wanderers), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Cork City)



International Friendly Fixtures (all kick-off times are Irish Standard Time)

Monday, January 22 | Türkiye v Ireland, Izmir, Türkiye, KO 11.30am

Wednesday, January 24 | Ireland v Czechia, Izmir, Türkiye, KO 9.30am

Friday, January 26 | Ireland v Greece, , Izmir, Türkiye, KO 10am