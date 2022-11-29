Cian McCormack wins IKF World Title – The Commentary

A packed Ardulan Hotel in Galway witnessed an incredible night of Kickboxing on Sunday night as Cian McCormack won the IKF World Super Welterweight Pro-Am K-1 Title with a hard-fought points win over Dutch fighter Giano Zwaggman from the World renowned team Van Den Berg Gym situated just outside Amsterdam.

There was also a European Title fight on the card and the return of a Kickboxing Legend to the ring after four years out.

First up though, was the comeback of Whitney Shepard to the ring after four years out. She faced a tough Maltese kickboxer over three rounds.

All commentaries from John Mulligan

Next up was a classic of a European Title between Hayley Keighligh from Limerick and Celeste Gillea from Malta.

That was followed by the main event. Cian McCormack’s IKF World Title Fight with Giano Zwaggman from the World renowned team Van Den Berg Gym situated just outside Amsterdam.