A potentially vintage renewal of the Champion Hurdle is the highlight on the opening day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival. The Nicky Henderson-trained Buveur d’Air is aiming to become the first horse since the great Istabraq to win the race three-years running. Gordon Elliott’s Apples Jade is expected to go off favourite , however, under jockey Jack Kennedy. That goes to post at 3.30. The day’s action gets underway at Prestbury Park with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, for which the Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream is set to go off favourite at half-past-1. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh



Day 1 selections:

1.30 Itchy Feet e/w

2.10 Hardline

2.50 Vintage Clouds

3.30 Sharjah e/w

4.10 Benie Des Dieux

4.50 A Plus Tard

5.30 OK Corral (NAP)