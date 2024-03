Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview

The Gold Cup at 3.30 is the feature race on Day 4 at Cheltenham where defending champion Galopin des Champs is set to go off the favourite for Willie Mullins. Looking ahead to the day’s action is George McDonagh…

George McDonagh’s Cheltenham Friday Fancies

1.30 Majborough

2.10. Absurde

2.50 Gidleigh Park

3.30 Corach Rambler (ew)

4.10 It’s On The Line

4.50 Limerick Lace

5.30 Waterford Whispers (nap)