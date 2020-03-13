Cheltenham Day 4 Preview – Friday

Despite the global pandemic, action will continue – with crowds present – at Cheltenham today. It looks like there’ll be a four-way tussle for the Gold Cup, with Al Boum Photo, Delta Work, Santini and Clan des Obeaux all strongly fancied. The Triumph Hurdle gets the day’s action underway at 1.30pm. Looking ahead is George McDonagh…

Cheltenham Friday Fancies

1.30 Goshen, Burning Victory (ew)

2.10 Ciel De Niege & Rathhill (both ew)

2.50 Latest Exhibition & Sempo (ew)

3.30 Presenting Percy (ew)

4.10 Staker Wallace (ew)

4.50 Paloma Blue (ew Nap)

5.30 Ilikedwayurthinkin & Umbrigado (both ew)



