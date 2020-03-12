Cheltenham Day 3 Preview – Thursday

Day three of Cheltenham gets underway this afternoon, with seven races down for decision, including three Grade Ones. The Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle is the feature race at half-past-3. All eyes will be on Paisley Park as he attempts to retain his crown. Willie Mullins is represented by Penhill and Bacardys while Gordon Elliott will be hoping his star mare Apple’s Jade can be ridden to victory by Richard Johnson. The first goes to post at half-past-1. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

Cheltenham Thursday Selections

1.30. Itchy Feet

2.10 Dream Berry & Royal Thief (both E-W)

2.50 A Plus Tard (Nap)

3.30 Penhill (E-W)

4.10 Blazer & Ben Dundee (Both E-W)

4.50 Minella Melody

5.30 Cloth Cap & Milan Native (Both E-W)