Cheltenham Day 2 Preview and Tips

Rachael Blackmore will aim to add to her Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham today. She’s aboard Envoi Allen (pictured above under Davy Russell) in the feature on day two – the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Two-time Grand National-winner Tiger Roll will almost certainly be running his final race when he goes in the Glenfarclas Chase, with the Ballymore Novices Hurdle getting the action underway at 1.30pm. George McDonagh looks ahead to the action…

