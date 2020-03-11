Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

With Altior ruled out, Defi Du Seuil will go off favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase – the feature on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival. Tiger Roll is arguably today’s star attraction as he looks to warm up for the Grand National in the Glenfarclas Chase. Last year’s Champion Bumper-winner Envoi Allen is the odds-on favourite for the day’s opener – the grade-1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. The RSA is the day’s other big race, with Nicky Henderson hoping to add to yesterday’s pair of grade ones with Champ set to go head-to-head with Minella Indo. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

Wednesday Cheltenham selections:

1.30 Envoi Allen ,Longhouse Poet (ew alt.)

2.10 Minella Indo (nap)

2.50 Canardier & Franco De Port (both ew)

3.30 Defi De Seuil

4.10 Tiger Roll

4.50 Night Addition & Gaelach (both ew)

5.30 Appreciate It, Mahler Allstar (ew)