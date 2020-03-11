Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

With Altior ruled out, Defi Du Seuil will go off favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase – the feature on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival. Tiger Roll is arguably today’s star attraction as he looks to warm up for the Grand National in the Glenfarclas Chase. Last year’s Champion Bumper-winner Envoi Allen is the odds-on favourite for the day’s opener – the grade-1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. The RSA is the day’s other big race, with Nicky Henderson hoping to add to yesterday’s pair of grade ones with Champ set to go head-to-head with Minella Indo. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…
Wednesday Cheltenham selections:
1.30 Envoi Allen ,Longhouse Poet (ew alt.)
2.10 Minella Indo (nap)
2.50 Canardier & Franco De Port (both ew)
3.30 Defi De Seuil
4.10 Tiger Roll
4.50 Night Addition & Gaelach (both ew)
5.30 Appreciate It, Mahler Allstar (ew)