Charity Golf Outing for a Good Cause

Ulick O’ Halloran, who many of you might recognise as the welcoming face behind the counter in Blakes Corner Bar, Galway city, is organising a charity golf outing on Saturday 7th September at Bearna Golf & Country Club.

All monies raised from the event will be going directly to Croí Heart & Stroke Charity, who’ll be there on the day with their Mobile Health Unit running health screenings for all golfers who wish to avail of their services.

So many people in Ireland are unfortunately affected by heart disease and Ulick himself has used the services of Croí in recent years having suffered a leak in the aortic valve. The aim of the event is to raise vital funds, while spreading awareness to help others.

Many organisations are supporting Ulick in organsing the outing including the Golf Society in Tom Sheridans Bar Knocknacarra Galway, Galway Arms Golf Society and the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Galway Branch.

There’s an auction on the day with plenty of prizes to be won, with presentations directly after the final group finishes their round. There are even dedicated prizes for anyone participating who has had heart surgery!

Round up your golf buddies and enjoy a day of fun on the course, while supporting such a worthy charity. Entry fee is €50 per person and you can call Ulick on (087) 685 1419 to reserve a tee time between 10am and 1pm.

You can follow ‘Blakes Bar Galway’ on Facebook for regular updates on the event.