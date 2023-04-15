Charity Golf Classic Launched

The Inaugural Charity Golf Classic in aid of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service and the Cara Curley Fund was launched in Portarlington Golf Club on Friday 7th April. The Golf Classic will take place on 4th and 5th May in Portarlington Golf Club.

It will be a Four Ball Scramble, Entry €200 for a team of four or Sponsor a Tee Box for €50. The main sponsor for the Golf Classic is Lumcloon Energy, with a load of valuable prizes donated by local business to be won on the day.

Your support for these two very worthwhile charities will be greatly appreciated.

Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service CLG was established in 1997 and provides an array of support to both male and female victims of domestic abuse, which includes one to one support, court accompaniment, outreach support, helpline, text support line, support group, counselling, life coaching and career support, children’s therapeutic support, play therapy, training, and awareness, 24 hour monitored safety alarms, safety planning, ethnic minority community development project, and safe house project, awareness and training. Helpline 0579351886.

The Cara Curley Fund was established in 2017 to financially support families within the Garda organisation who are affected by serious illness.

Cara Curley is the beloved daughter of Eamon and Yvonne Curley. On the 31 st of December 2013 Cara aged 8 years passed away at her home after a brave battle with leukaemia. Cara’s true spirit was reflected in a letter (Available online) that she penned in December

of 2013.

Her honest writing offered us a window into a young girl with strength and wisdom beyond her years, a wonderful character with an endearing sense of humour.

To enter a team or to sponsor a Tee Box, please contact: Paddy Guinan 086-8282741, Brian Farrell 086-8582500, Paul Buckley 087-6150056, Molly Buckley 087-2914302 or email [email protected]

We look forward to a great attendance in support of these two very deserving charities.