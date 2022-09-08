Changes to weekend Club Football Championship Fixtures

There are some changes to the Galway club football championship games fixed for this weekend. The COROFIN v AN SPIDEAL senior football championship game has been moved from Saturday to next TUESDAY at 6.15pm in Pearse Stadium. As a result, the Intermediate Championship clash of OILEAIN ARANN and KILKERRIN CLONBERNE will now be played on Saturday at 3pm in Pearse Stadium (instead of the Prairie) as the curtain raiser to the senior game between ANNAGHDOWN and AN CHEATHRU RUA at 4.45pm.

Saturday: IFC Oileain Arann v Kilkerrin Clonberne 3pm Pearse Stadium (Ref Ger Cahill)

SFC An Cheathru Rua v Annaghdown 4.45pm Pearse Stadium (Ref Austin O’Connell)

The draws for the Quarter Finals of the Intermediate Football Championship will be held on Sunday in Pearse Stadium at 5.35pm, which is half time in the Tuam Stars v Maigh Cuilinn SFC game. 7 of the 8 quarter finalists are already known, with the winner of Micheal Breathnach and Caltra also making the draw. Already through are Glenamaddy, Corofin, St Brendans, Oileain Arann, Kilkerrin Clonberne, Kilconly and Dunmore MacHales. The draw for the two preliminary relegation games in the Intermediate Championship will also be made on Sunday evening.