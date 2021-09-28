Championship Knock-out stages beckon for Galway football clubs

The final round of group games this weekend in the Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate football championships will then see both competitions down to 8 teams, with the draw for the quarter finals of both championships set for 8.30pm next Monday night (Live on Galway Bay FM). The tables in the Senior Championship look like this:

SFC Group 1 – Final Round on Sat 4pm: Tuam Stars v Cortoon Shamrocks (Tuam Stadium); St James v Killannin (Pearse Stadium). Three of the four teams can still make the quarter finals by finishing in the top two. A draw will be enough for St James against Killannin, and likewise for Tuam Stars against near neighbours Cortoon.

SFC Group 2 – Final Round on Sunday at 3.45pm: Milltown v St Michaels (Tuam Stadium); Mountbellew Moylough v An Spideal (Pearse Stadium). Bottom side Milltown can still make the quarter finals with a win over St Michaels, while a draw will be good enough for the city side to advance. An Spideal will have to beat table toppers Mountbellew Moylough to go through, but a draw could be enough if Milltown beat St Michaels.

SFC Group 3 – Final Round: Maigh Cuilinn v An Cheathru Rua (Sat 4.30pm Rosmuc); Annaghdown v Claregalway (Sun 3.45pm Tuam Stadium). County champions Maigh Cuilinn are already through to the quarter finals, while a draw will be enough for Annaghdown against Claregalway.

SFC Group 4 – Final Round on Sunday at 1.45pm: Corofin v Monivea Abbey (Kenny Park); Caherlistrane v Oughterard (Tuam Stadium); Salthill Knocknacarra v Barna (Pearse Stadium). Corofin look assured of a quarter final place with a strong scoring difference and maximum points, even if they lose to Monivea Abbey. The winner of Caherlistrane and Oughterard will fancy their chances of going through, but if Barna can defeat the already eliminated Salthill Knocknacarra their head to head win over Oughterard and superior scoring difference to Caherlistrane might be decisive. The top two teams qualify, but if two teams are level on points for qualification purposes the winner of the head to head will go through. If more than two are level on points, score difference WILL be used.

The four groups in the Intermediate Championship look like this:

IFC Group A – Final Round on Saturday at 2.30pm: St Gabriels v Headford (Cregg); Micheal Breathnach v Leitir Mór (Rosmuc). The clash of the two Connemara sides will have a big bearing on the final table as a win for Leitir Mor, coupled with a Headford win over St Gabriels would see score difference used to separate the top two. St Gabriels still have a mathematical chance of finishing second, but they would need both themselves and Breathnachs to win big.

IFC Group B – Final Round on Saturday at 2pm: Oileain Arann v Glenamaddy (Pearse Stadium); Kilkerrin Clonberne v Kilconly (Tuam Stadium). Kilkerrin Clonberne need to beat Kilconly and hope Glenamaddy beat Oileain Arann to stay alive in the championship, while Kilconly know if they avoid defeat and match the Aran Islands result, they will be through.

IFC Group C – Final Round on Sunday at 12 noon: Dunmore MacHales v Oranmore Maree (Duggan Park); Corofin v Williamstown (Milltown). If Dunmore and Corofin were both to win, the top two in the group would come down to score difference between those two teams and Oranmore Maree. In that regard, Dunmore would need to win by 3 points to guarantee qualification. Williamstown would need at least a 3 point win over Corofin and Oranmore to beat Dunmore by even more to have any chance.

IFC Group D – Final Round on Sunday at 12 noon: St Brendans v Menlough (Mountbellew); Killererin v Caltra (Monivea). St Brendans look good to qualify regardless of Sunday’s result, thanks to a strong score difference and maximum points so far. Menlough know a win would give them a big chance of going through as they are 7 points better off than Killererin in the scoring difference stakes. Caltra would need to beat Killererin and St Brendans to beat Menlough to have any outside chance.