13 January 2024

Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht vs Lyon

Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht vs Lyon with a 1pm kick-off in Stade de Gerland, Lyon. Join our expert commentators, Rob Murphy and William Davies, for real-time commentary and updates on this exciting matchup.

The Galway Bay FM live rugby broadcast in association with Murty Rabbitts, Forster Street, Galway – proud partners of all our Connacht Rugby coverage. Murty Rabbitt’s Forster Street Galway for late night entertainment every Friday & Saturday night.

