CFL Team The Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Galway’s Tadgh Leader

Top Canadian Football League (CFL) team The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced today that they have signed former Connacht Rugby player Tadgh Leader.

Leader has signed with the Canadian side as a placekicker/punter.

Galwayman Leader, who is 29, was a member of the Connacht Academy in 2011 and played in Canada before heading to the USA to play rugby with the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jackets in Major League Rugby (MLR), earning two caps with the US Eagles.

Following his decision to change to American Football, Tadgh played five games in 2021 with the Aviators of The Spring League, converting four of six field goal attempts, six of seven convert attempts and had an average of 42.1 yards per punt.

The Hamilton Tiger Cats have a long and distinguished history in Canadian Football having won the Grey Cup (Canada’s version of the Super Bowl) fifteen times in it’s 152 year history.