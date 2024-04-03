Celtic Challenge begins for Galway’s U17 Hurlers on Saturday

The 2024 Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge competition gets underway on Saturday 6th April with 37 teams from all 32 counties taking part in one of the most innovative and developmental initiatives within the GAA calendar.

The Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge has played an integral role in expanding the games programme for top tier and developing counties since 2016. The group format provides teams with the opportunity to play three group games over the space of three weekends. Quarter-Final pairings are performance based with counties playing up to six games in the competition.

The competition is for U17 Hurlers and will see Galway play their first game on Saturday against West Cork in Gort on Saturday next at 12 noon.

That will be followed by games against Limerick and Clare before the Quarter Finals on the 11th of May followed by the Semi-Finals on the 2nd of June.

Galway will be managed by Liam Gordon with Johnny Coen, Padraig Breheny, Gerry Kearney, Adrian McGrath and Daragh Conneely as the selectors.

The Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge is named in recognition of the original juvenile hurling club known as ‘Celtic’.

The Divisional trophies are named in memory of 6 of the 14 civilians who were shot dead in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, 21st November 1920. Michael Hogan [aged 24], Tom Hogan [aged 21], John William Scott [aged 14], William Robinson [aged 11], Jerome O’Leary [aged 10] and Michael Feery.

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “The Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge is one of the most innovative competitions in the GAA. “For our developing counties it provides an opportunity to face teams they would otherwise not have the chance to play against. Our traditionally stronger counties get to ensure that the player pathway is extended for those ambitious players who want to represent their counties but who may not make their Minor Championship panel.

“Across all grades, we are seeing senior Inter-county panels which are littered with players who have played in previous Celtic Challenge competitions since its inception in 2016 and it provides opportunities for players to achieve success across different levels. We are delighted that all 32 counties will be involved again this year, and I would like to thank Electric Ireland for their continued support of the Celtic Challenge”.

Director of Coaching & Games Shane Flanagan said: “The Celtic Challenge since its inception has shone a light on the benefits of proper developmental competitions for this age cohort, and supports young players to make the transition to play senior Inter-county. Equally, we see plenty of evidence of where their experiences have ensured hurling has remained a key part of their lives in committing to and sustaining the Club game in many of the non-traditional areas.

It’s great to have all counties involved once more and our aim should be in the next number of years to increase the number of teams.”

Speaking at the launch, Aiste Petraityte, Brand & Sponsorship Manager for Electric Ireland, said:

“At Electric Ireland, supporting the development of Gaelic Games players is our passion, so we are thrilled to be lending our support again to this year’s Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge Cup. We appreciate the significance of this competition for young players and know just how important these games are for those involved, in helping them to develop and thrive, on and off the field of play. We wish everyone taking part the best of luck in this season’s matches.”

The full list of fixtures can be found www.gaa.ie/celticchallenge