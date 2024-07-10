Galway Bay FM

10 July 2024

Celebrating Excellence at the Irish Rowing Championships 2024 

The Irish Rowing Championships, a premier event in the national sporting calendar, is set to take place this weekend at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Co Cork from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th July.
Timetable Overview: 
Date
Start Time
Final 1
Final 2
Friday 12th July
8.45am
11.45am
4.55pm
Saturday 13th July
8.30am
11.45am
4.55pm
Sunday 14th July
8.30am
11.35am
3.55pm
The Irish Rowing Championships have long been the proving ground for the nation’s elite rowers. It is here that our Olympic athletes honed their skills, showcased their dedication, and took their first strokes towards global success. This year’s event promises to be a thrilling display of athletic prowess, featuring the next generation of rowing stars poised to follow in their footsteps.
The 2024 event, spanning three full days, will feature an impressive lineup including 916 crews, 51 clubs, 1169 competitors, 216 races, and 54 events. This extensive gathering will draw participants from all corners of the country, encompassing the North, South, East, and West. Notably, our largest crew comes from the MJ16 1X event, standing at 64, while the largest crew entry per club stands at 56.
The event is testament to the strength of Irish Rowing, its clubs and participants. The blue-ribbon event is considered the senior eights event or the big pot with 7 entries in the Men’s and 4 in the Women’s event, it will be one to watch!
The Irish Rowing Championships 2024, the biggest ever in Irish Rowing will feature intense competition, remarkable talent, and the unwavering spirit of athletes who have dedicated themselves to the sport. It is an event not to be missed, offering a unique opportunity to witness the origins of Olympic dreams. This event would not be possible without the incredible work of our championship committee and our dedicated team at Rowing Ireland as well as our clubs who support the event. We would also like to thank our sponsors for their support in making this event possible, says Michelle Carpenter, CEO of Rowing Ireland.
Join us for a weekend of thrilling races, community spirit, and the celebration of rowing excellence.

