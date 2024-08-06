Celebrate HER Outdoors Week with Galway Triathlon Club

Galway Triathlon Club will host a number of events during HER Outdoors week aimed at encouraging more women to get moving and enjoy the benefits of being physically active outside. With a variety of events taking place across the week there are lots of opportunities to try something new and fun whilst being actively inspired. From an outdoor yoga session, to a trail run, aswell as mindfulness exercises by the sea to a motivational talk, there is a great line up to choose from.

On Monday 12th August at 7am in Salthill, an early yoga session will set you up for a productive week, whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a complete beginner, the inclusive and gentle guidance will help you connect with nature and yourself in a profound way.

Tuesday 13th August at 7pm will see Jane Walsh, Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Galway take centre stage alongside Guinness World Record Ultra Runner Sophie Power. This insightful motivational session will provide expert knowledge, personal stories, and practical advice to help you overcome challenges and pursue your goals in sport and in life with confidence and determination.

Thursday morning at 7am Galway Triathlon Club coach Miriam Wall will lead a trail run in Cappagh Park, allowing you to connect with nature and rejuvenate your spirit before facing into your day. Miriam will guide participants in mindfulness exercises, encouraging you to be present in the moment and fully appreciate the natural beauty around you.

Rounding out the line-up of activities for HER Outdoors week is the opportunity to take the plunge and jump off the iconic Blackrock Diving Tower on Wednesday 21st August at 7am. Experienced swimming coach Aisling Lynch will be on hand to guide participants to embrace their fear to take a leap off the Tower into the waters of Galway Bay.

These events are being delivered with the support of Galway Sports Partnership, find out more and sign up to the activities on www.galwaytri.ie