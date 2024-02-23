Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

Cein D’Arcy and Paul Conroy Both Start for Galway Senior Footballers Against Derry

The Galway senior football team sees just one change from the side that beat Tyrone for Sunday’s (25th February 2024) National League Round 4 encounter with Derry.

Cein D’Arcy comes into the first 15, replacing the injured Matthew Tierney.

But in good news for Padraic Joyce’s charges, St. James’ Paul Conroy is fit enough to start, while Claregalway’s Jack Glynn is included in the matchday 26.

The team in full:

Connor Gleeson in goal;

A full back line of Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald and Seán Mulkerrin;

Dylan McHugh, captain John Daly and Kieran Molloy are the half backs;

Paul Conroy partners John Maher in midfield;

Johnny Heaney, Cein D’Arcy and Cathal Sweeney are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Robert Finnerty, Cillian Ó Curraoin and Liam Ó Conghaile.

After the team was announced, Galway Bay FM’s  Jonathan Higgins joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

