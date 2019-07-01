CCCC Confirm Qualifer Round 4 Fixtures

Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final Replay Set For Limerick

The venues for the Round 4 Qualifiers of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship were agreed by CCCC today.

The Qualifier meeting of Galway and Mayo has been scheduled for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 7pm on Saturday. It will be preceded by the LGFA TG4 Connacht Senior Final Replay between Galway and Mayo at 4pm.

Efforts to fix the Galway-Mayo game for a Connacht venue were not feasible as there was no agreement between the counties to toss for home advantage, and there was no other Connacht venue deemed capable of catering for the expected interest in the tie. Both counties were consulted and agreed to the Limerick venue which has a capacity of 43,000 with 20,000 seats.

The meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will take place at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Saturday at 5pm and will be preceded by the Ulster U20 Football Championship match between Cavan and Tyrone at 2.45pm.

The Cork v Laois Qualifier will be played at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday at 5pm and will be preceded at 3pm by the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Round 1 Quarter-Final between Kilkenny and Clare.

The Cavan-Tyrone and Galway-Mayo matches will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

On Sunday, O’Moore Park in Portlaoise will host a double header. The SFC Qualifier meeting of Meath and Clare will take place at 2pm and will be shown live by RTÉ television. The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final between Laois and Dublin will then take place at 4.15pm.

The second Preliminary Quarter-Final will take place at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday with Westmeath and Cork meeting at 3pm.

GAA Weekly Fixtures

06.07.2019 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 4

Semple Stadium, Thurles (17:00) Corcaigh v Laois

St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones* (17:00) An Cabhán v Tír Eoghain Sky Sports

*Double header with the Ulster U20 Football Semi-Final between An Cabhán v Tír Eoghain at 14.45

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (19:00) Gaillimh v Maigh Eo Sky Sports

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Quarter-Final | Round 1

Semple Stadium, Thurles (15:00) Cill Chainnigh v An Clár

07.07.2019 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 4

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (14:00) An Mhí v AnClár RTE

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

Preliminary Quarter-Finals

TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (15:00) An Iarmhí v Corcaigh

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (16.15) Laois v Áth Cliath