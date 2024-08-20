Galway Bay FM

20 August 2024

~2 minutes read

Cathaoirleach Sends Best Wishes To Galway’s Six Paralympians

Share story:
Cathaoirleach Sends Best Wishes To Galway’s Six Paralympians

The Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Councillor Albert Dolan has sent his best wishes to the six local athletes who will be participating in the Paris Paralympics Games 2024.

Ronan Grimes from Athenry, Rachael Timothy from Ballymoe, Eoin Mullen from Inis Mór (cycling), Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell (athletics), Sarah Slattery from Tynagh (Equestrian) and Katie O’Brien from Clarinbridge (Rowing) will be competing for gold at the games, which take place from August 28 to September 8.

“On behalf of the people of County Galway, I want to wish our Paralympians the very best of luck in the games which get underway with the Opening Ceremony next Wednesday,” stated the Cathaoirleach. “Each of our competing athletes have a long track record of success on the domestic and international front in their respective sporting categories and I have no doubt that they will do very well in Paris.”

“All of us were consumed by watching the Olympics in recent weeks and will be eagerly tuning in again over the next couple of weeks,” continued Councillor Dolan. “All six Galway competitors, supported by their family, friends and Paralympics Ireland, have invested considerable time and effort into reaching these games and competing with the best in the world. We are a proud sporting county and I know that everybody in Galway will be glued to the TV and hoping to see further success for our local and Irish sporting competitors on the international stage.”

 

Share story:

Galway's ParaAthletes Schedule Revealed Ahead Of 2024 Games

Ireland’s Para Athletes now know their schedule for the games that begin in Paris on the 28th of August. Galway are represented by Shauna Bocquet, Ronan...

Minor B Football Championship Reaches Board Quarter Final Stage

The County Minor B Football Championship has reached the Quarter Final stages in both the North Board and West Board with all games on Sunday and Tuesday....

GRP4 Fabrications “King of the Mk2” Returns for Galway Summer Rally

The 2024 Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally on September 1st will see the King of the Mk2 return for the 12th time. GRP4 Fabrications has very kindly come ...

Wilson Waweru of Sligo Rovers Named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July

Sligo Rovers striker Wilson Waweru has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July, after a stellar month in which h...