Cathaoirleach Sends Best Wishes To Galway’s Six Paralympians

Share story:

The Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Councillor Albert Dolan has sent his best wishes to the six local athletes who will be participating in the Paris Paralympics Games 2024.

Ronan Grimes from Athenry, Rachael Timothy from Ballymoe, Eoin Mullen from Inis Mór (cycling), Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell (athletics), Sarah Slattery from Tynagh (Equestrian) and Katie O’Brien from Clarinbridge (Rowing) will be competing for gold at the games, which take place from August 28 to September 8.

“On behalf of the people of County Galway, I want to wish our Paralympians the very best of luck in the games which get underway with the Opening Ceremony next Wednesday,” stated the Cathaoirleach. “Each of our competing athletes have a long track record of success on the domestic and international front in their respective sporting categories and I have no doubt that they will do very well in Paris.”

“All of us were consumed by watching the Olympics in recent weeks and will be eagerly tuning in again over the next couple of weeks,” continued Councillor Dolan. “All six Galway competitors, supported by their family, friends and Paralympics Ireland, have invested considerable time and effort into reaching these games and competing with the best in the world. We are a proud sporting county and I know that everybody in Galway will be glued to the TV and hoping to see further success for our local and Irish sporting competitors on the international stage.”