Cathal Sweeney and Donal Ó Fátharta Win Player and Manager Awards For Connacht Under 20 Football Championship

Following the successful completion of the EirGrid GAA U20 Connacht Championship, details of the 2020 EirGrid GAA U20 Player and Manager of the Province have been announced.

Inter-county star Cathal Sweeney has been presented with the player award for Connacht while his U20 boss Donal Ó Fátharta received the manager award for the province.

The EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province award went to Sweeney for his phenomenal display in the provincial final against Roscommon.

Sweeney, who was also named as the EirGrid Man of the Match in Tuam, put in a strong performance and scored three points on the day.

Donal Ó Fátharta was announced as the young Tribesmen’s manager at the start of the season and led his squad to the provincial title, beating Roscommon 4-13 to 0-05 and making it two provincial championship victories in a row for Galway.

Throughout the other provincial championships, Ruaidhri Ó’Beagloaich has been named as the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province for Munster while John Sugrue picked up the Manager of the Province award.

In Leinster, Lorcan O’Dell has been presented with the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province and Tom Gray collected the award for Manager of the Province.

Cormac Munroe has been named as EirGrid Ulster GAA U20 Player of the Province and the Manager of the Province has been awarded to Paul Devlin.

==

EirGrid has been a proud partner of the GAA since 2015 when it first began sponsoring the U20 Football All-Ireland Championship, formerly played at an U21 age grade.

These awards look to reward the phenomenal performances, commitment and dedication that the players and managers display throughout their respective regional competitions.

This is the fourth year of the EirGrid GAA Player of the Province initiative and the second that the managers have been acknowledged for their leadership qualities and achievements.

Each player and manager has been carefully selected for the award by the Gaelic Writers Association.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Cathal Sweeney and Donal Ó Fátharta on their respective awards as well as their success with Galway on overcoming Roscommon to be crowned the EirGrid GAA Connacht U20 Football Champions,” said Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, Michael McMahon.

“Both are very deserving recipients and, while the country is tested as we have never been before,

“I am sure that Cathal, Donal and their team mates are leading by example in their communities by staying fit and active in a safe and responsible way.”