6 April 2024
Castlerea plays host to “Clash of the Titans” – A Galway Bay FM Sport Boxing Special
The Hub in Castlerea was the venue for a special night of amateur boxing as Ireland took on Ukraine in a keynote international.
This was the first such international in Ireland in some years and is the culmination of a 5 day dual nation training camp, which also included a two-test match series.
Both teams were at near full strength with Olympians on both sides.
John Mulligan was at the International and spoke to many of the boxers and organisers of a brilliant night in front of a full house of supporters and fans.
Programme
W50KG Shannon Sweeney Vs. Yaroslava Marynchuk
W50KG Daina Moorhouse Vs. Tetiana Kob
M51KG Sean Mari Vs. Dmytro Zamotayev
W54KG Niamh Fay Vs. Anastasiia Kovalchuk
W57KG Michaela Walsh Vs. Anhelina Lakhno
M57KG Adam Hession Vs. Aider Abduraimov
W60KG Kellie Harrington Vs. Hanna Okhrei
M63.5KG Dean Clancy Vs. Yaroslav Khartsyz
W66KG Lisa O’Rourke Vs. Anastasiia Chernokolenko
M71KG Eugene McKeever Vs. Yurii Zakharieiev
W75KG Aoife O’Rourke Vs. Karolina Makhno
M80KG James Whelan Vs. Matvii Razhba
M92KG Jack Marley Vs. Serhii Horskov
M92+KG Martin McDonagh Vs. Dmytro Lovchynskyi