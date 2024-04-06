Castlerea plays host to “Clash of the Titans” – A Galway Bay FM Sport Boxing Special

Share story:

The Hub in Castlerea was the venue for a special night of amateur boxing as Ireland took on Ukraine in a keynote international.

This was the first such international in Ireland in some years and is the culmination of a 5 day dual nation training camp, which also included a two-test match series.

Both teams were at near full strength with Olympians on both sides.

John Mulligan was at the International and spoke to many of the boxers and organisers of a brilliant night in front of a full house of supporters and fans.

Programme

W50KG Shannon Sweeney Vs. Yaroslava Marynchuk

W50KG Daina Moorhouse Vs. Tetiana Kob

M51KG Sean Mari Vs. Dmytro Zamotayev

W54KG Niamh Fay Vs. Anastasiia Kovalchuk

W57KG Michaela Walsh Vs. Anhelina Lakhno

M57KG Adam Hession Vs. Aider Abduraimov

W60KG Kellie Harrington Vs. Hanna Okhrei

M63.5KG Dean Clancy Vs. Yaroslav Khartsyz

W66KG Lisa O’Rourke Vs. Anastasiia Chernokolenko

M71KG Eugene McKeever Vs. Yurii Zakharieiev

W75KG Aoife O’Rourke Vs. Karolina Makhno

M80KG James Whelan Vs. Matvii Razhba

M92KG Jack Marley Vs. Serhii Horskov

M92+KG Martin McDonagh Vs. Dmytro Lovchynskyi