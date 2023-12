Castlegar wins County Minor B Camogie Final

Share story:

Castlegar won a pulsating and dramatic County Minor B Camogie Final with a one point win over Davitts in Ballindereen this afternoon.

A last minute goal from Caoimhe Madden saw them win by 3-4 to 1-9 in a game that was close up to the very end.

Their manager Pat Burke spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.