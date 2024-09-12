Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

Castlegar 2-17 Athenry 0-15 Under 20A1 Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction with Paddy Duggan)

After some near misses in recent years, Castlegar finally laid claim to under-20 county silverware on Wednesday (11th September 2024) with this eight-point victory over Athenry in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Darragh Neary was man of the match and his goal on 14 minutes put them back on terms after trailing by three pionts and they led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

It was an advantage they held  until substitute Conor Scott netted the second major in the 49th minute and there was no way back for Athenry who started without Galway under-20 Jason Rabbitte.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Darren Kelly and Christy Browne.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Castlegar manager Paddy Duggan.

