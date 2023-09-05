Castlegar 1-26 Craughwell 4-14 (Senior Hurling Championship Report)

Clarinbridge will clash with Ardrahan in the senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals.

Tuesday night’s (5th September) draw also pitted Sarsfields against Killimordaly, Turloughmore take on Maigh Cuilinn, and Cappataggle versus Gort.

Castlegar booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-26 to 4-14 win over Craughwell on Tuesday.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Craughwell now face Kilconieron in the relegation semi-finals, while Portumna are pitted against Tommy Larkins.

All games are scheduled for the week ending September 17th.