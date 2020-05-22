Castle Triathlon Series Bringing the Luck of the Irish to Spring VR Series

Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon was supposed to take place this weekend kickstarting the 2020 open water triathlon season in Galway, but like so many other events in Ireland and indeed across the world the event was cancelled due to COVID19.

Quick off the mark to support their athletes and provide a fun, fitness, focus to help motivate and encourage them to keep up their training, Castle Triathlon Series launched their first ever Virtual Race Series taking place over three weekends celebrating athletes across the world whilst linking in with their host nations of the UK, France and Ireland.

This weekend sees the final event in the Spring VR series with a special “Luck of the Irish “ themed virtual race. Athletes can choose from seven duathlon distances, four run and four cycle only events. With options for adults and kids to get involved there is fun for all the family with a live prize giving on Monday 25th May on the Castle Triathlon Series Facebook Page. Click Here to View

On Saturday afternoon the first of a series of panel interviews will take place live on the Castle Triathlon Facebook Page from 4-5pm featuring Castle Triathlon’s Brian Adcock, Philip Hatzis Head Coach Tri Training Harder, Joanne Flanagan Irish Aquabike Champion and Stephen Donnelly, Lough Cutra Gauntlet Champion 2019. The panel will be moderated by Joanne Murphy of Tri Talking Sport.

Be sure to tune in to the live show for insight, inspiration and a chance to win some great prizes, and don’t forget to join the Virtual Challenge this weekend. Sign up here and support the Castle Triathlon Series’ chosen charity MacMillan Cancer Support. Register now on the link HERE and bring the luck of the Irish to your racing fun this weekend.