Carty Among Eight Changes To Connacht Side To Face Ulster In PRO14 Quarter Final

The inclusion of out-half Jack Carty is one of eight changes to the Connacht side to face Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness PRO14 Quarter Final tomorrow afternoon at 5.35.
Having been rested against Munster last weekend, Carty returns to form a half-back partnership with Kieran Marmion, with Caolin Blade named among the replacements.
Elsewhere in the back line, Tom Farrell comes back to partner Bundee Aki in midfield. There is one change in the back three from the side that played Munster last weekend with Matt Healy returning to the wing. Stephen Fitzgerald keeps his place on the opposite wing with Tiernan O’Halloran at full back.
Up front
In the back row, Colby Fainga’a is the only change as he comes in at openside with Captain Jarrad Butler switching to number 8, while Eoin McKeon is named at blindside.
Ahead of the game, Head Coach Andy Friend says his side are really looking forward to the challenge: “This is a massive game for us – knock-out rugby with the added incentive of an
“Ulster are an outstanding side. They have got better and better and we are facing a much stronger side than what we played earlier in the season. Facing them on their home patch makes the challenge even greater but we are really up for that challenge”, Friend added.
Commenting on his team selection, Friend said that there was
CONNACHT STARTING XV & REPLACEMENTS VS ULSTER
(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion
Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Darragh Leader.