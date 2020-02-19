Carolan and Godwin Look Ahead to Connacht vs Edinburgh

Connacht are in Murrayfield this Friday to take on Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14.

The Scottish side top Conference B on 38 points, eight ahead of Andy Friend’s team.

Edinburgh were seven point winners in this fixture last season but Connacht’s previous visit yielded a 22-19 victory three years ago.

Connacht attack coach Nigel Carolan gave his thoughts to William Davies.

Centre Kyle Godwin feels last week’s win over Cardiff will give Connacht a boost.

Kick-off in Murrayfield on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.