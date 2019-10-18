Carnmore GAA legends past and present to take part in AstroNomic Lip-sync challenge

Dozens of Carnmore hurling and camogie stars from the past and the present will be hoping to lip-sync their way to glory in the Astro-Nomic Carnmore Challenge in early November.

The fundraising event will defray the costs of the club’s fantastic new €200,000 Astro pitch facility at the Carnmore GAA grounds in the heart of the community.

The aptly-named Astro-Nomic Carnmore LipSync Challenge will take place in the Clayton Hotel on Saturday November 2, when a crowd in excess of 700 will watch the various acts go through their paces for what should be an entertaining night.

The groups and solo acts will comprise many past and present club players, ranging from veterans to U-16 players. All of the acts have been choreographed by well-known Galway musical theatre impresario Caroline Cawley.

The club is appealing to all parents whose children use the club facilities to support this event as it is a further investment in the community facilities that will enable their children to continue playing sport.

At present, Carnmore Hurling Club and Carnmore Camogie Club prepare and train more than 30 teams at all levels, and this new pitch is a further investment at their spacious grounds.

The 3G pitch which measures 64mX34m with underlaid shockpad was constructed by Emerald Pitches, Kesel Construction and JPK Fencing, during the summer months. It comes with powerful floodlighting supplied by Electric Skyline.

The Astro pitch facility is located near Pitch 3 at the Carnmore GAA grounds and will enable many of the clubs’ teams to train through the winter months, as well as providing a much-needed community facility.

The club have ambitious long term plans for further investment in the facilities to provide safe, comfortable and top quality facilitates for all their members.

Already the state of the art pitch is in demand from other local clubs and groups — and is available for rental by the hour.

Declan Walsh joined John Mulligan on FYI Galway to talk about the event.

Tickets for the Astronomic LipSync Challenge are selling fact, but there are still some available from https://www.carnmoregaa.net or from Glynn’s Centra, Carnmore; Mace Carnmore, and Hughes SuperValu, Claregalway.