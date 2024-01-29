Cárna Caiseal launch fundraiser ahead of their hosting of National Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta

Last year Cárna Caiseal were delighted to announce that the National Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta competition will be held for the very first time in Carna in 2028.

It is a great honour for the club to be hosting the competition and we are determined to host a great tournament and weekend. As a result, we have set out plans to develop a new pitch and sports facilities at the club grounds in Carna village. This will take on a huge time, work, investment and of course a lot of fundraising.

We have already fundraised €95,000 through various events, and recently purchased lands adjacent to the pitch. Our target is €550,000

We have just launched our next fundraiser Turas go Londain an all expenses trip to London for Galway’s 1st round Connacht Championship match v London on April 6th. Tickets are €10 each or 6 for €50.

Prize Includes

2 nights stay in 4 star hotel

Flights – Aerlingus from Ireland West Airport Knock to London Heathrow, Depart April 5th & return April 7th

2 nights accommodation B&B at a 4 star hotel in London.

2 standard adult entry tickets to London v Galway football championship match.

€500 spending money.

We kind;y ask the Galway football community to support this competition and our project to develop a new pitch and sports facilities

Tickets can be bought online at the link below, please feel free to share this link to the wider Galway public.

In the coming weeks and club members will also be at various events across the county and at Galway’s national football and hurling league matches this Spring selling tickets.

Ag súil le bhur dtacaíocht