Carlow hurlers best day against Galway in 57 years

Yesterday afternoon’s thrilling 0-20 each draw in Network Dr Cullen Park was Carlow hurlers most famous result against Galway since the All Ireland Intermediate Hurling semi final of 1962, when the Leinster men shocked the newly crowned Munster champions Galway before sealing a famous All Ireland win in the final against London. Like yesterday, Carlow were heavy underdogs going into that game but showed remarkable spirit in upsetting the odds and deservedly winning by 3-9 to 2-5. Here is the full match report from the Connacht Tribune…

All Ireland Intermediate Hurling semi final – August 26th 1962

Carlow 3-9 Galway 2-5

Carlow defeated Munster champions Galway in this All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling (Home) Final in a stormy and rain swept St. Brendan’s Park in Birr on Sunday afternoon last. Carlow particularly in the first half enjoyed all-round dominance and Galway, except for ten minutes in the second-half, failed to reproduce any of their semi-final form. The Carlow team particularly the Carlow forwards outpaced and outplayed their rivals. They were quicker to the ball and having got to it, were much quicker at clearing it. The Galway backs, when unable to beat Carlow’s speedy forwards over-tackled and conceded frees. This was a fatal error, which Carlow made full use of. But Galway had their share of ill luck. Martin Commins of Castlegar, who was picked to play at centre-field, was unable to field. Kevin Shaughnessy, one of his club mates, lined out at mid-field instead. Throughout the hour the combination of Sean Gleeson and Kevin Shaughnessy at centre-field did not run very smoothly. Sean Gleeson, who was always dangerous, kept the Carlow pair on their toes, so much so that the Carlow selectors decided on a switch. They brought star full-forward Moiling Morrissey out to centre-field and sent Mick O’Brien back in his place. Although still a danger, Gleeson failed to swing the play in Galway’s favour in this sector. It is unlikely however even with the assistance of Martin Commins and equal opportunities at mid-field that Galway could have won this game. Carlow were superior in almost every sector of the field. Galway, who had cherished hopes of winning their first All-Ireland Hurling title in any of the four grades since they entered Munster, must wait another year. But although Galway, who started favourites, did not play any of the superb hurling, with which they so convincingly defeated Waterford and Cork in the Munster Championship, they had the distinction of having the most outstanding player on the field. He was their goalie, young Michael Howley of Ardrahan. Michael, who gave a first rate performance in the Munster final versus Cork, equalled and even excelled that performance. This young goalie was oblivious of personal danger. He went into the midst of tackles, as if he were going to a tea party. He ignored swishing hurleys and the 2550 spectators marvelled at how he managed to keep his head. Galway can thank Michael that they were not beaten by at least six more goals. He saved from every angle. He caught rasping shots, cleared ground balls and he was given such poor coverage by his backs that he often had to come outfield with the ball on his stick and clear upfield in the face of oncoming forwards. In fact, the Galway goalie had to bear far too much of the defensive work because the backs, suspect before the game ever started, proved to be particularly inept. In his anxiety to clear outfield, the goalie often left the posts unguarded and this led to him making his one and only mistake of the hour. In the eleventh minute of the second-half, Michael came out to make one of his six clearances. Moiling Morrissey shot the ball back in before the goalie had time to get back in between the posts. Left full-forward Liamy Walsh caught the ball and raced in towards the undefended posts but shot inches wide. This incident illustrates the weakness of the Galway defence, a weakness which can in no way be attributed to the goalie, but to the backs alone, particularly to the full backs. Centre half back Michael Connaughton did his utmost to steady the rocking boat. He got little if no help. The Galway selectors made a change at half time. Connaughton moved from centre half back to right full back. Joe Lyons, who was at right full back, moved Into Connaughton’s place. This move did not pay off. Lyons, however played a better game In the second half than he did in the first half. A general reshuffle of the backs would have been in order, but the only other change the selectors made was to bring on Lex Marmion as a replacement for Pat Fahy who had a poor game at full forward. This change was decided on within five minutes of the final whistle, when it was too late to have any effect. Galway, having won the toss, decided to play against the capricious breeze, which every now and then changed about and blew across the field. Carlow, making full use of the strong wind were a point up within a minute. Centre forward Paddy O’Connell collected a pass from centre field man Pete McGovern and with a deft flick of his left hand sent it over the bar. Carlow had a goal in the sixth minute. This score came as a result of excellent forward combination. Willie Hogan sent the ball on to “Black” Willie Walsh, who went racing in from the corner. Having judged his position he sent in a very hard drive, which even goalie Michael Howley could not save. Carlow added five more points, leaving the score at the twenty fourth minute: Carlow 1-6; Galway 0-0. Bespectacled and cap-wearing Moiling Morrissey shotover three points, one in the 3rd minute, another In the 14th and the third four minutes later. Paddy O’Connell and Liamy Walsh had the other two points in the following minutes. I Galway, who upto this, had been on the defensive, now went into the offensive. Right full forward Jim Donohue missed what seemed a certain goal. He collected the ball near the Carlow goal line. As he took aim as full back Martin Hogan came charging over and shouldered young Jim as he shot the ball, which went just slightly wide of the net. Galway were not daunted by this bit of bad luck. Centre half forward Sean Devlin collected the ball in the middle of the field worked his way down field. He crossed to Michael Curtin who was standing on his own. Curtin rounded in and sent a low hard shot to the back of the Carlow net. Carlow struck back and Willie Hogan had a point. Carlow were awarded a free in the twenty eighth minute when a forward was fouled going through. “Black” Willie Walsh collected the ball in the goal mouth and in a melee he clipped it along the ground to the back of the Galway net, leaving the half time score: Carlow 2-7 Galway 1-0. Galway, with the wind in their backs were expected to put up a better show In the second half but not so, Carlow did all the pressing in the early minutes of the half and had the first score in the tenth minute. Liamy Walsh sent over for a point. Walsh’s score came a result of a pass by Paddy O’Connell. Galway had their first score in this half in the eleventh, minute. Right half-forward Paddy Egan snot over a point, but no sooner was the ball pucked out than it was down at the other end of the field and in the Galway net. Moiling Morrissey had this goal, a well taken one, which was lobbed in from the wing. Galway, who up to this had been playing second fiddle, now began to set the pace. They shot in one goal and three points between the fifteenth and twenty-fifth minute, and one began to feel that they just might pull the game out of the fire, but the hope was ill founded. Michael Curtin led the rally. He sent over two points, one shortly after the other. Kevin Shaughnessy added a third point. Curtin, who was fouled going through, was awarded a twenty-one yard free. He shot the ball along the ground and it went under the legs of numerous backs into the Carlow net. This score had not the desired effect and the cheers of the Galway supporters soon faded as Carlow began to rally. The Carlovians had enough reserve energy to forge ahead again. One of- their forwards was fouled going through and Liamy Walsh scored a point from the free. Carlow will now meet London in the final proper at Croke Park on September 9th. For their entry into the final they can thank their fast and nippy full forwards and their rugged and tough backs. Carlow, who were deserving winners in Sunday’s game, should have little difficulty in beating London The full-back line of Pat Brophy, Martin Hogan and Tony Fortune was a satisfying combination. Brophy has a lackadasical but deadly effective style. Hogan’s lengthy pucking was a treat to watch. The halves were equally effective and with Pat Somers as the pivot they took enough sting out of the Galway attack to enable the full-backs to deal with any strays that got through. The Carlow forwards underwent a complete re-organisation after the Leinster Championship. They certainly showed signs of this re-organisation. They moved with precision. Moiling Morrissey was the number one danger man, but he was given more than adequate assistance by “Black” Willie Walsh, Liamy Walsh, and Paddy O’Connell who gave a very polished display. The only Galway defenders who did any defensive work were goalie Michael Howley, Michael Connaughton and Joe Lyons. The other backs did not impress at all. Sean Gleeson played an excellent game at midfield, although his partner, Kevin Shaughnessy, was out of the game for much of the hour. Michael Curtin had a very lonely hour on the full-forward line. He had to do all the work, receiving very little assistance from Jim Donohoe or Pat Fahy. Curtin scored 2-3 of Galway’s total score 2-5. Jim Donohoe was completely off form and Pat Fahy had eventually to be replaced by Lex Marmion. Right half-forward Paddy Egan of Castlegar, the former senior who played in last year’s Intermediate Final for London, played a steady, but not spectacular game on Sunday. He was somehow lacking in the drive which he displayed in the Munster Final versus Cork. Nevertheless, he gave a satisfying display. Sean Devlin of Gort, always a resourceful forward, was also resourceful on Sunday although he did not figure in the scoring. Sean who was placed at centre half-forward sent in numerous well placed balls but the full forwards either failed to get to them or just shot wide. Cathal Stanley who came on as a sub in the game against Cork and played a great game, could not emulate that display on Sunday. Brought on at centre field in the Munster Final, he earned himself a permanent place on the team. Although he did his best, he never struck top form.

SCORERS: Carlow: M. Morrissey (1-3); “Black” Willie Walsh (2-0); Liamy Walsh (0-3); P O’Connell (0-2); W. Hogan (0-1). Galway: M. Curtin (2-3), P Egan (0-1), K. Shaughnessy (0-1).

Galway: M Howley (Ardrahan), W. Fogarty (Beagh), T. Dolly (Abbeyknockmoy), J. Lyons (Leitrim). P. Shaughnessy (Kinvara), M. Connaughton (Clostoken), A Furey (Oranmore), K. Shaughnessy (Castlegar), S. Gleeson (Liam Mellows). P. Egan (Castlegar), S. Devlin (Gort), C. Stanley (Woodford), J. Donohoe (Killimor), P Fahy (Turloughmore), M. Curtin (Kinvara) Subs.: L. Marmion (Loughrea) for P. Fahy; M. King, E. Muldoon, M. Conaire, P Jordan D. Forde, F. Kenny, P. Mitchell, O. Cooke

Carlow: J. O’Connell (Clonmore), P. Brophy (Tullow), M. Hogan (Urlingford), T Fortune (Carlow), W Hogan (Erin’s Own, Waterford), P Somers (Carlow), T. Nolan (St. Mullins), P. McGovern (Erin’s Own, Waterford), M. O’Brien (Air Corps), W. Hogan (New Irelands), P O’Connell (Carlow), N O’Gorman (Carlow),”Black” ‘ W. Walsh (St. Mullins), M Morrissey (do.), L. Walsh (do.). Subs: B. HaytienE. Gladney, C. Haynes, B. Mulhall, R. Hickey.

Referee: Mr. S. Spain (Offaly).