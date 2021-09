Connacht begin their United Rugby Championship Season with an away game this evening against Cardiff Rugby at the Arms Park.

Australian winger Mack Hansen gets his first start for the province while Centre Tom Farrell returns to the Westerners’ team for the first time since he suffered a knee injury last November.

Sligo scrum-half Hubert Gilvarry could win his first cap from the bench in the 7.35pm kick-off at the Arms Park.

Ahead of the game, Senior Coach Pete Wilkins spoke to William Davies