Cardiff Blues vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with William Davies and John Muldoon)

Connacht are back in BKT United Rugby Championship action this Saturday (17th February) when they travel to Cardiff Blues.

Connacht ran in five tries in a 38-19 victory when they met in the Sportsground last season.

The Welsh side also scored five tries the last time they hosted the Westerners in September 2021.

Connacht are currently in ninth place, three points ahead of Cardiff in 12th.

To preview the game and with the team news from both camps, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies is joined by Connacht Lineout & Maul coach John Muldoon.

Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

