Captains gather at Croke Park ahead of 2023 ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Championship Finals    

CAPTAINS from the six competing teams have gathered at Croke Park ahead of next Saturday’s 2023 ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Championship Finals.

With the countdown well underway to what promise to be three cracking games, the respective team captains Aoibhinn Eilian (Galway), Eimear Glancy (Kildare), Róisín Rahilly (Kerry), Laura Foley (Sligo), Aoibhe Shankey (Waterford) and Niamh Harkin (Donegal), visited Croke Park for a pre-Finals photocall.

In next Saturday’s Finals, Galway take on Kildare at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, in the A Final at 2pm, with Kerry pitted against Sligo in the B Final at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, at 2.30pm.

The C Final will see Donegal up against Waterford, and that fixture will have a 2.30pm start in Kinnegad.

The A Final will see Galway, runners-up in 2022, up against Kildare, who are appearing in a very first A Final.

In total, this will be an 11th A Final appearance for Galway, who have been crowned champions previously in 2018, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2005 and 2002.

Kildare’s march to a first Minor A Final is an historic achievement and indicative of the great work being done in the county, with the Lilywhites also preparing for a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final on Sunday August 13.

Kildare were All-Ireland Minor B champions in 2018 and will now aim to seal a very first A title at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, Kerry and Sligo will both appear in a B Final for the very first time.

Kerry have appeared in Minor A Finals in the past, winning all three appearances in 1995, 1981 and 1980, and this game will revive memories of the recent All-Ireland U16 B Final between the counties.

Kerry came out on top on that occasion but Sligo will be hoping to gain revenge here and claim what would be a very first piece of national silverware at minor level.

And in the C grade, former A champions Donegal and Waterford will aim for national glory again, as first-time C Finalists.

Donegal are three-time A Finalists in the past, winning in 2009, while Waterford have played in seven A Finals, winning in 2001, 1997 1996, 1993 and 1991.

The ZuCar All-Ireland Minor A Final will be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Page https://www.youtube.com/c/SportTG4, while the B and C Finals will be available to view on the LGFA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

All three games will be available to view free of charge and ticket details are available at https://bit.ly/3Y5g9qv

Looking ahead to the games, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “I’m looking forward to three terrific games. The six teams contesting the Finals are very much here on merit, and I wish each and every one of them the very best of luck.

“We are also in the very fortunate position to have wonderful competition sponsors in ZuCar, who are also our Gaelic4Teens programme sponsors, and official Performance Partner of the LGFA.

“Since coming on board with us in 2021, ZuCar have been terrific and pro-active partners, and we thank them most sincerely for their support and also their keen interest in Ladies Gaelic Football.”

Speaking on behalf of ZuCar, Chief Executive Mr. Gavin Hydes commented: “As the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Official Performance Partner, and sponsor of the ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme, we are also very proud sponsors of the ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Championships, which culminate for 2023 with Finals in the A, B and C grades.

“Congratulations to all six teams on reaching their respective Finals. This is a phenomenal achievement that takes a lot of hard work, commitment, dedication, and the support of every player’s family. I am sure the accomplishment of playing in the Final today will be an experience that every player and their families will cherish for a lifetime.

“ZuCar is part of the Joe Duffy Group and shares many values and beliefs with the LGFA, including passion, continuous improvement, and dedication to excellence. We believe that Gaelic Games is at the heart of every Irish community and our support of the LGFA is central to the Group’scorporate responsibility programme.”

2023 ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Championship Finals – Saturday August 5, 2023

A: Galway v Kildare; Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford – 2pm

B: Kerry v Sligo; MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary – 2.30pm

C: Donegal v Waterford; Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath – 2.30pm