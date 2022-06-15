Can the Flying Frenchman Return to Conquer Cong Anniversary Race?

As this year’s Cong-Galway sailing race approaches, competitors and pundits alike are asking if Yannick Lemonnier can make a winning return to wrest back his crown from locals Rob Talbot and Rian De Bairéad. His quest for a four-in-a-row last year was thwarted when the mast on his Mini 6.50 “Port of Galway” broke in stormy seas when crossing from France for last year’s race. However, he won’t have an armchair ride this year with some stiff competition amongst the capacity fleet of 40 boats.

This year’s event marks two significant anniversaries. It is 140 years since the inaugural sailing of the race and 50 years since it was revived in its current form. It is reputed to be the oldest and longest inland sailing race in Europe and brings together old and new in a unique celebration of history and sailing which has endeared it to generations of sailors from the west of Ireland and beyond. It has been compared to a waterborne Isle of Man TT, allowing local sailors to compete alongside veterans of top class international competitions such as the Figaro and the Mini Transat, along an course which has an unsettling ability to throw up new challenges every year.

The fleet is divided into two main groups. The larger is the dinghy fleet for boats of about 18 feet and under who race using the Portsmouth Yardstick handicapping system. In recent years, there has been a significant revival in the cruiser fleet for larger boats, amongst which the iconic sails of Gleoiteogs from Club Seoltóireacht Húicéirí na Gaillimhe add to the spectacle of the day. Images of these boats on the lake echo an earlier time when sailing vessels on the lake constituted a vital economic artery between the port of Galway and the agricultural hinterland throughout the region.

After some light refreshments from the Lodge at Ashford, boats will be launched under the watchful eye of beachmaster Tiernan O’Brien of Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil. The sheltered harbour at Lisloughrey soon gives way to the exposed upper reaches of the lake where Race officer Aoife Lyons of Galway Bay Sailing Club will position the official start line and dispatch the sailors on their way. The first leg continues to the pier at Kilbeg, from where ferries once plied their trade transporting goods and passengers across the narrow neck midway down Lough Corrib. The two piers at Kilbeg on the eastern shore near Headford and Knockferry on the western side near Moycullen provide superb vantage points to see the boats finishing the first leg and jostling for position for the start of the second.

After being fortified by lunches provided at Kilbeg by Galway City Sailing Club, the helms and crew need their wits about them for the treacherous straits into the lower lake. With barely the length of a boat between rocky outcrops, overtaking opportunities are at a premium in the narrow channel south of Kilbeg. The respite of the open waters of the lower lake is often short lived as the shelter of the river below Bushypark and Glenlo present a different challenge. Boats are forced to eke out every advantage possible from each zephyr of breeze in what can be a frustrating final stretch to the finish line below Corrib Village.

Crossing the finish line, however, is not the end of the day for Safety Officer Mark Francis of Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club and the large team led by Niall O’Flaherty required to ensure the safe running of such an unusual event. The Quincentennial Bridge provides one last obstacle. Onlookers gather to watch as most of the fleet topple boats onto their sides to get under and make their way to the hospitable surrounds of the Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club. There, they can enjoy the refreshments provided thanks to the generous sponsorship of McHugh Property holdings.

The race is organised jointly by Galway Bay Sailing Club, Galway City Sailing Club, Club Seoltóireacht Húicéirí na Gaillimhe and Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil. The organising clubs would like to thank all the volunteers who are essential to the organising and running of this event and keep the traditions of sailing on the lake alive for future generations. Competitors are also grateful to the Lodge and Ashford and McHugh Property Holdings for their generous sponsorship.

To keep up-to-date on preparations for the race and on race day itself, visit the event Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/conggalwayrace/