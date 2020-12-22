CAMOGIE: Susan Earner Selected As Offaly Senior Camogie Team Manager

print

Eyrecourt’s Susan Earner has been announced as the Offaly senior camogie manager.

The 2013 Galway All-Ireland winner stepped in as interim manager during this year’s championship against the Tribeswomen and Wexford.

She is the first ever woman to manage the Faithful County and the two-time All-Star’s managerial portfolio includes leading Athlone IT to the Fr. Meachair Cup last year.

The Executive of the Offaly Camogie County Board announced her appointment as Offaly Senior Camogie Manager supporting the Camogie Association’s MNA programme and enhancing perceptions of women in sport.

Susan brings a wealth of experience with her having played in 5 All Ireland Finals with Galway and won the O’Duffy Cup in 2013. Also as a player she won 2 All Stars and 2 Poc Fada titles.

As a coach she earned her stripes spending 4 years with Athlone Institute of Technology before guiding them to the Fr Meachair Cup in 2019. Along with this in 2019, she was the Offaly Camogie goalkeeping coach before acting as interim manager for Offaly’s 2 championship matches in 2020.

Susan’s backroom team also includes plenty of experience with Audrey Kennedy and JP O Meara joining her as coaches.

Audrey is a former player for Offaly Camogie and was the recipient of a Soaring Star award in 2009 as well as being a member of our All Ireland Junior winning team in 2009.

JP was a member of the very successful Birr hurling team and is the holder of 2 All Ireland Club medals. David Gaye, has worked with Rhode GAA club, will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

When asked how she felt about taking on the role of manager of Offaly Camogie she said she “was delighted to have been asked to lead the team forward into the 2021 campaign.

“There is a huge challenge ahead but I look forward to pushing the girls to reach their full potential. I’m sure Covid will present some obstacles but I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Susan knows what it is like to be successful both as a player and a manager and we look forward to her sharing those experiences with our team and we are confident they will be excited to learn from a woman with such fantastic achievements to date.