CAMOGIE: St. Raphael’s Loughrea vs Colaiste Naomh Cormac (All-Ireland PPS Junior C Final Preview with Tara Healy)

St. Raphael’s Loughrea go in search of a first national camogie title victory since 1992 on Saturday (4th March) when they take on Offaly’s Coláiste Naomh Cormac in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior C Final.

That was the end of the eight-in-a-row Senior A winning team but it’s also the school’s first final appearance in any grade since 2004.

They beat St. Killian’s, New Inn 5-9 to 1-12 in the Connacht Final; before being 5-13 to 1-6 victors against St. Patrick’s, Keady in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tara Healy and John Hardiman are joint managers. Leading up to the game, Tara has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Padraig Pearses GAA, Woodmount, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 1pm.