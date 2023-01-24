CAMOGIE: St. Raphael’s Loughrea are Connacht Junior B Champions

St. Raphael’s College, Loughrea are the Connacht PPS Junior B camogie champions after beating St. Killian’s, New Inn 5-9 to 1-12 in Duggan Park on Tuesday (24th January).

Leah Behan was the star of the show with four goals, Emily Lawless got the other green flag while Katie Murray contributed seven points.

Tara Healy is the St. Raphael’s joint manager with John Hardiman, and she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly afterwards.

St. Raphael’s now advance to a home All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh’s Keady on Saturday, 11th February.