CAMOGIE: St. Raphael’s Loughrea 2-11 Coláiste Naomh Cormac 3-4 (All-Ireland PPS Junior C Final)

St. Raphael’s College, Loughrea were crowned All-Ireland Junior C Camogie Champions on Saturday (4th March), the school’s first national title since 1992.

First half goals from Emily Lawless and Amelie Grogan were crucial for the Galway side along with seven points from Katie Murray.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up St Raphael’s joint captains Emily Lawless and Alison Morrissey, plus the player of the match Katie Murray.

Darren also spoke to St. Raphael’s joint manager Tara Healy

St. Raphael’s joint captains Alison Morrissey and Emily Lawless receive the All-Ireland PPS Junior C camogie trophy from Martina Carr